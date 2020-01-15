Leblanc + Smith Announces the Parlor at Hotel Chloe

NEW ORLEANS – Hospitality group ​LeBLANC + SMITH​ announced the spring opening of the Parlor restaurant at ​Hotel Chloe, 4125 St. Charles Avenue.

Under the culinary direction of Executive Chef Todd Pulsinelli – formerly of Warbucks, Restaurant August, Domenica and the American Sector in The National World War II Museum – the Parlor will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, complemented by a curated selection of wine and craft cocktails from Beverage Director Jason Sorbet and daily breakfast pastry service from Molly’s Rise and Shine.

Located Uptown in the historic Queen Anne-style mansion that Hotel Chloe now calls home, the Parlor ​will offer 21st-century New Orleans cuisine. Its menu will feature contemporary interpretations of classic New Orleans flavors and ingredients, as well as globally inspired dishes that are informed by the rich cultural, artistic, and historical touch points of the neighborhood. The Parlor ​will open as a 120-seat restaurant, with guest tables in the mansion’s main dining area and alongside the pool and gardens.

“I’m humbly inspired to work alongside such a remarkable team behind the Parlor,” said Pulsinelli. “Our goal is to evolve New Orleans cuisine and push the boundaries of Southern food.”

The breakfast menu will feature familiar, crave-able dishes, such as ​grilled sourdough avocado toast topped with a sunny-side up egg, shaved shallots and spiced sunflower seeds;​​ shrimp and grits​, made with heirloom grits, andouille and topped with a poached egg; and ​buttermilk griddle cakes​, ​served with mixed berries, cane or maple syrup and pecan butter.