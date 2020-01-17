LeBlanc Named Vice President of Oil and Gas Association

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) is excited to announce Lori LeBlanc as the association’s new vice president. LeBlanc has worked with LMOGA in a consultant role as director of the offshore committee since 2014.

Lori has extensive experience in crafting and promoting policy initiatives within the energy and environmental industries, as well as helping local agencies develop public support for large-scale infrastructure projects for flood control and coastal protection. She has also served as the executive director for the Gulf Economic Survival Team (GEST) and the managing director for the Morganza Action Coalition (MAC).

“Lori brings veteran leadership, experience, and knowledge in navigating issues at the federal, state, and local level impacting the industry and is a tremendous asset to our staff,” said Tyler Gray, LMOGA President. “We are very fortunate to add her tireless work ethic to our team and to continue working together to move the oil and natural gas industry and Louisiana forward.”

Prior to working as a consultant, LeBlanc served as deputy secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources where she assisted with the implementation of statewide environmental and energy policies. She has also worked as executive director of the coastal advocacy group Restore or Retreat Inc., operations manager of an international industry supply company, and as an environmental consultant in Baton Rouge and Orlando.

“I am very excited to join a very talented team at LMOGA and it is an honor to continue to represent the industry in a much bigger way going forward,” said LeBlanc. “The Association is doing great things for Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry and I’m looking forward to contributing towards their efforts.”

LeBlanc holds a B.S. in Environmental Science from Auburn University and a master’s degree in Environmental Toxicology and Policy from Louisiana State University. She resides in Houma, La. with her two children.