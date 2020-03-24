Learn About Government Contracting During COVID-19

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center (LA PTAC) provides specialized and professional procurement technical assistance to Louisiana businesses who are actively seeking and/or performing on contracts and subcontracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal, state and local governments. Here is a press release from LA PTAC:

Are you ready to compete for disaster response and recovery contracts?

Please follow the following steps to ensure that you are “procurement ready”.

STATE LEVEL

GOHSEP/LABEOC:

When the Governor of Louisiana declares a disaster, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) activates the Louisiana Business Emergency Operations Center (LABEOC) for disaster response and recovery. One of the benefits of registering with LABEOC is that they will notify those registered companies of needs as they arise.

Additional benefits of registering:

Information alerts of public announcements from government agencies.

Status Report of your operations to inform emergency responders of any issues hindering the recovery of your business.

Need for Emergency Products and Services alerts are sent to registered companies, as they are made available.

Donations and Volunteer support for the emergency response.

The LA BEOC, located at 635 Cajundome Boulevard, Abdalla Hall, Lafayette, LA, in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Research Park, serves as the alternate State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in the event the primary SEOC located in Baton Rouge is incapacitated or is unable to activate due to a disaster requiring the evacuation of the Baton Rouge area.

Register with LABEOC at:

http://www.labeoc.org/labeoc/nonusers/user_registration.aspx

LaGov/LaPAC:

The State of Louisiana, Office of State Purchasing, posts all its open bids on the Louisiana Procurement and Contract Network (LaPAC) website. LaPAC is part of LaGOV.

Register with LaPAC at:

https://wwwcfprd.doa.louisiana.gov/osp/lapac/vendor/VndPubMain.cfm

FEDERAL LEVEL

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (FEMA)

When the President declares a federal disaster, FEMA becomes active in disaster response and recovery:

Vendors MUST register with FEMA through their Industry Liaison Program (ILP).

Complete ILP Profile Form at:

http://www.fema.gov/media-library-data/1393604920419-85ebb69f3d7c50b0b10b3350c96d7f77/vendor_profile_form_.pdf

Submit ILP Profile Form to:

fema-industry@fema.dhs.gov

For more information on the top commodities procured in disasters; how to monitor the FedBizOps for contracting opportunities, and other topics, visit the following website:

http://www.fema.gov/about-industry-liaison-program

FEMA uses FedBid to solicit quotes and offers for disaster assistance opportunities. Visit http://www.fedbid.com/ and select the “Sellers” link to learn more.

NOTE:

You must have a DUNS number to register in FedBid. You must have a current and complete registration in System for Award Management (SAM) in order to do business with FEMA.

If you are seeking to do business with FEMA in support of a disaster recovery effort, please be aware that in accordance with the Robert T. Stafford Act (specifically Section 307), FEMA’s goal is to seek local companies within the disaster area for goods and services related to a specific disaster when practical and feasible.

SYSTEM FOR AWARD MANAGEMENT (SAM):

SAM contains a Disaster Response Registry that lists those contractors who are willing to provide debris removal, distribution of supplies, reconstruction, and other disaster or emergency relief supplies and/or services.

To add your company to the registry, you must be registered in SAM. During the registration process, you must indicate that you want to participate in the Disaster Response Registry and provide the required information on the Disaster Response Information page within the Assertions module. Once your registration is active, you are added to the Disaster Response Registry and Contracting Officers will be able to locate your company through the Disaster Response Registry Search.

SAM: https://www.sam.gov/SAM/pages/public/index.jsf

SBA DYNAMIC SMALL BUSINESS SEARCH (DSBS):

Federal Government agencies use the SBA Dynamic Small Business Search (DSBS) database to search for vendors. SBA DSBS is also used by large prime contractors who are looking for subcontractors.

DSBS is reached through your SAM registration. It is located on the very last screen of your SAM registration. When you reach the last screen, the system will ask if you would like to leave SAM and enter the SBA Supplemental Pages. Say “Yes” and register in DSBS. Make sure to complete the following sections: 1) Current Principles; 2) Capabilities Narrative; 3) Keywords; and 4) Performance History (References), which can include past commercial work.

All of the above registrations are completely FREE. If you need assistance, please contact your Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance (LA PTAC) Counselor at 1-800-206-3545.

DSBS: (accessed through SAM Profile).

Although the American Red Cross is not a Government agency, below is the website for doing business with the American Red Cross.

http://www.redcross.org/contact-us/becoming-a-supplier-or-vendor





