Leah Chase-Inspired Series to Premiere April 29 on WYES

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans public television station WYES celebrates Leah Chase, the “Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new 26-part national cooking series featuring members of the legendary chef’s family.

“The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah’s Legacy” shares dishes prepared by younger generations of the Chase family who have led the restaurant since Leah’s death in 2019. In segments shot on location in Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, viewers will meet Leah’s grandson Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Marie Haydel, the restaurant’s beverage manager who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days. Granddaughter Chase Kamata narrates.

The series premieres at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 on WYES-TV and will stream on wyes.org/live and on the free WYES and PBS Apps. Episodes will premiere each Saturday at 10 a.m. and will repeat on Sundays at 11:30 a.m.