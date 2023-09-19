Lowe Stein, LLC

Family Law

Lowe Stein, LLC, attorneys have been trusted for over 40 years to provide exceptional legal representation and compassionate strategic advice. Lowe Stein, LLC, assists individual clients as they navigate through milestones in life with marriage contracts, divorce, child custody, property partitions, estate planning, and tax advice. For business and commercial clients, Lowe Stein, LLC assists with legal solutions for business formation, asset protection, real estate issues, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and dissolutions.

Lowe Stein, LLC attorneys are legal specialists. Several are Board Certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization as Family Law Specialists or Tax Law Specialists. The firm’s attorneys are experienced in handling all stages of our client matters from contracts to trials and appeals and have been recognized as AV Preeminent by Martindale Hubbel, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America. Lowe Stein, LLC’s, top-rated and award-winning legal team is here for you, your family, and your business.

Lowe Stein, LLC lawyers enjoy access to a host of state-of-the-art technology tools and services that make it easy to communicate with clients. The ability to respond to client requests and to gain access to client files quickly and effortlessly is critical. This fosters successful collaboration on client matters without additional administrative costs.

The firm stands committed to excellence, professionalism, and effective advocacy for clients while also supporting and helping people and organizations in the community. Driven by its lawyers’ interests, Lowe Stein, LLC provides legal representation in projects locally “for the public good,” contributing professional skills and resources when possible. The firm and its attorneys support diverse social causes and the arts and cultural expressions of New Orleans.

701 Poydras St., Ste. 3600, New Orleans

504-517-8160 – lowestein.com