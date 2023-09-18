Forrest Cressy James was formed in 2016 when Attorneys Byron Forrest, Nicholas Cressy, and Eliza James shared a vision to build a different kind of law firm, one that prioritizes excellent and personalized legal care to those who have suffered and that fosters a culture of teamwork and trust within the firm.

Focused on helping Louisiana residents navigate the legal system after personal injuries, damages to property, or injuries on the job, Forrest Cressy James strives to make each client feel as if they are the firm’s only client. The attorneys walk them through every step of the legal process in a way that allows the client to focus on recovery and not their legal issues.

“We didn’t want to work for a turn-and-burn, ambulance-chasing law firm,” says Nicholas. “Instead, we wanted to help people like our friends and family—people who need support but don’t know how to get it.”

Forrest Cressy James is building both a top performing law firm and a great place to work. The firm has created a flexible space that is considerate of young parents. Community focused, it sponsors several events throughout the year, including Hogs for a Cause, Emergency Legal Responders, the New Orleans EMS Foundation, the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana, and more. The firm is active on social media, connecting with others, answering questions, and hearing what issues people in the community face.

Byron, a Multi-Million Dollar Advocates nominee and a Marine Corps veteran, has dedicated much of his time to helping fellow veterans, including volunteering time and resources to the New Orleans Veterans of Foreign Wars. Eliza was recently featured as a New Orleans “Woman to Watch.” And in August 2023, Nicholas was appointed Planning & Zoning Commissioner to the City of Mandeville. All three partners of Forrest Cressy James have been named to the Top 40 Under 40 by The National Trial Lawyers.

1222 Annunciation St., New Orleans

504-606-0777 – fcjlaw.com

