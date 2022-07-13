Leadership Transitions at Boh Bros. Construction

L to R: Robert Boh and Stephen Boh

NEW ORLEANS – Boh Bros. Construction has announced several leadership transitions. After nearly 28 years as the company’s president, Robert S. Boh will become chairman and chief executive officer. His role at the head of the organization remains unchanged. Stephen Boh has been named president and chief administrative officer, retaining his current responsibilities. A key member of Boh Bros. for 33 years, Stephen is the fifth member of the Boh family to serve as company president.

“Boh Bros. has served our community for more than a century and we intend to ensure that we continue to do so in the years ahead,” said Robert Boh. “We’re very fortunate to have tremendous talent within the organization, including a number of leaders who have been part of our success for many years. I’m very confident in this team and in our ability to perpetuate the Boh Bros. legacy.”

Three long-term members of the organization will also transition to new titles and/or roles, effective immediately.

Edward A. Scheuermann will continue to oversee all company operations with the new title of chief operating officer. Scheuermann recently celebrated his 35th anniversary with the company. He had been senior vice president of operations since 2013.

Robert Senior will move to a new role as chief financial officer from his prior position as vice president and manager of heavy construction. Senior, who has had a 21-year career with the company, will lead various strategic initiatives focused on the operations and finances of the business.

G.J. Schexnayder will assume the duties of manager of heavy construction. A member of the Boh Bros. team for 23 years, Schexnayder has previously served in a variety of roles in the heavy construction division.