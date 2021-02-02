Leadership St. Tammany Alumni Foundation Names 2021 Board

MANDEVILLE, La. – The Leadership St. Tammany Alumni Foundation has named its 2021 board of directors:

Susan Strain, president

Janet Fabre Smith, vice president

Gretchen Ockman, treasurer

Lauren Hebert Lee, secretary

Vincent Cangiamilla, past president

Newly elected are Meredith Mendez, Jeff Wilke and Keitisha Young. Returning members include Jodi Canadas, Christine Foster, Melissa Maresma, Ross Richardson and Noble-Bates Young.

“The foundation is happy to be able to continue supporting local community causes with community grants even during the pandemic and we are hopeful about re-starting in-person alumni activities later in the year,” said Strain.

The next Leadership class is slated to begin in the fall of 2021; applicants have already been selected.

To stay in touch with LSTAF, visit www.leadershipsttammany.org.