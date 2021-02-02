Leadership St. Tammany Alumni Foundation Names 2021 Board

MANDEVILLE, La. – The Leadership St. Tammany Alumni Foundation has named its 2021 board of directors:

  • Susan Strain, president
  • Janet Fabre Smith, vice president
  • Gretchen Ockman, treasurer
  • Lauren Hebert Lee, secretary
  • Vincent Cangiamilla, past president

Newly elected are Meredith Mendez, Jeff Wilke and Keitisha Young. Returning members include Jodi Canadas, Christine Foster, Melissa Maresma, Ross Richardson and Noble-Bates Young.

“The foundation is happy to be able to continue supporting local community causes with community grants even during the pandemic and we are hopeful about re-starting in-person alumni activities later in the year,” said Strain.

The next Leadership class is slated to begin in the fall of 2021; applicants have already been selected.

To stay in touch with LSTAF, visit www.leadershipsttammany.org.

