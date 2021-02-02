Leadership St. Tammany Alumni Foundation Names 2021 Board
MANDEVILLE, La. – The Leadership St. Tammany Alumni Foundation has named its 2021 board of directors:
- Susan Strain, president
- Janet Fabre Smith, vice president
- Gretchen Ockman, treasurer
- Lauren Hebert Lee, secretary
- Vincent Cangiamilla, past president
Newly elected are Meredith Mendez, Jeff Wilke and Keitisha Young. Returning members include Jodi Canadas, Christine Foster, Melissa Maresma, Ross Richardson and Noble-Bates Young.
“The foundation is happy to be able to continue supporting local community causes with community grants even during the pandemic and we are hopeful about re-starting in-person alumni activities later in the year,” said Strain.
The next Leadership class is slated to begin in the fall of 2021; applicants have already been selected.
To stay in touch with LSTAF, visit www.leadershipsttammany.org.