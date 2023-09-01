Leadership Launch

One of the benefits we offer to our employees at Renaissance Publishing is continuous learning. We continuously search for conference, workshop and leadership programs offered in the New Orleans region and circulate information to our staff, encouraging employees to attend. We are a strong believer that you should never stop learning and investing in yourself to grow your skill set.

This month, Biz New Orleans is expanding our network and introducing our own leadership program to help grow the next level of leaders — Biz Leaders.

Biz Leaders is an educational leadership program full of resources to help you grow as a manager, supervisor and leader. This program focuses on the individual to help them grow and become a better leader. We have teamed up with national EOS implementer Matt Hahne, who has founded and developed this excellent Launching Leaders® program and Biz will enhance it with fun social events to bring future cohorts together to learn and grow.

The benefits of Biz Leaders include:

• small cohort leadership workshop for maximum learning

• real time access to online leadership tools

• quarterly webinars with updated content

• social events to experience with other Biz Leaders cohorts

The first program’s workshop will take place on Friday, September 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. The cohort size is limited, so reach out today to secure your seat.

For more information, including how to register for this incredible program, visit BizNewOrleans.com and click on “Leaders” or email me at Todd@BizNewOrleans.com.

Todd Matherne

CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing