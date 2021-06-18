Leadership Jefferson Now Accepting Applications

METAIRIE (press release) – Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development. *A company must be a member of the Jefferson Chamber in order to submit an application.

Want to learn more about the program before applying?

Join us for an Informational Session!

Wednesday, June 23 | 5 – 6:30 PM

Click here to register.