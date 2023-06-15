Leadership Jefferson Now Accepting Applications
METAIRIE, La. — From the Jefferson Chamber:
Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development.
