Leadership Jefferson is Now Accepting Applications for the Class of 2024

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development.

Click here to apply now.

Those interested in learning more about the nine-month leadership program can attend an information event June 8 at 8:30 a.m. in the Jefferson Chamber conference room or June 22 at noon in a virtual conference.