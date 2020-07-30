Leadership Jefferson Class of 2021 Applications Due July 31

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber announced that Friday, July 31 is the deadline to submit applications for its Leadership Jefferson training program.

Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality-of-life concerns, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development. A company must be a member of the Jefferson Chamber in order to submit an application.

