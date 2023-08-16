Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2024
METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber Foundation has announced its Leadership Jefferson Class of 2024. Representing Leadership Jefferson’s 22nd class since the program’s inception in 2002, the 45 individuals selected to this year’s cohort includes an impressive collection of leaders from across the greater New Orleans region.
The nine-month program is designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education and workforce development, healthcare, civic and community engagement, criminal justice, equity and inclusion, and economic development.
The 2024 class roster includes:
- Stephen Abadie, Impetus
- Semaj Allen-Raymond, Jefferson Parish Schools
- Kevin Avery, Gretna Economic Development Association
- Paula Belanger, Jefferson Ready Start Network
- Kenny Belou, T. Baker Smith, LLC
- Jim Blazek, Jr., Leaaf Environmental, LLC
- Julie Borsch, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans
- Katie Bourque, The Ehrhardt Group
- Gary Brenner, Hannis T. Bourgeois
- Carlos Calix, Ochsner Health
- Elizabeth Cigali-Manshel, ITC Creative Branding, LLC
- Anna Ciolino, Ciolino Drugs, DBA J.A.C. Pharmacy, LLC
- Tamara Dioubate. Priority Health Care
- Jacob Fisher, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
- Michele Fontenot, Peoples Health
- Stephanie Fos, Bourgeois Bennett CPAs
- Carlos Garcia, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
- Ashlyn H. Charbonnet, Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans
- Christopher Harpster, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans
- Claire Heckerman-Whitehead, Laureate Academy Charter School
- Daphne Hernandez, OnPath Federal Credit Union
- Meghan Holmes, True Title of Metairie, LLC
- Kayla Jacob, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP
- Rachael Johns, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
- Wendy Jones, Jones Orthodontics
- Shannalyn LaCroix, Citizens National Bank
- Liz Lambert, Riess LeMieux
- Quentin Marks, Red River Bank
- Matt Morgan, Urban Systems, Inc.
- Matt Nalls, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors
- Patti Pannell, Gotcha Covered HR
- Amelia Pellegrin, City of Gretna
- Paula Polito, Beary Cherry Tree
- Stacy Rhone, JEDCO
- Darrell Rogers, Inclusivcare
- Lauren Ruppel, Jefferson Parish Finance Authority
- Dana Scardino, Primary Care Plus
- Meggie Schmidt, Renaissance Publishing
- Jim Schoen, Fidelity Bank
- Dana Silvey, First Horizon Bank
- Josh St. Romain, Outfront Media
- Tisheata Stallings, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
- D.J. Taylor, Entergy
- Lindsay Thibodeaux, Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union
- Maddie Williams, Design Engineering, Inc.