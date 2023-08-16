Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2024

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber Foundation has announced its Leadership Jefferson Class of 2024. Representing Leadership Jefferson’s 22nd class since the program’s inception in 2002, the 45 individuals selected to this year’s cohort includes an impressive collection of leaders from across the greater New Orleans region.

The nine-month program is designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education and workforce development, healthcare, civic and community engagement, criminal justice, equity and inclusion, and economic development.



The 2024 class roster includes:

