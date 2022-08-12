Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2023
METAIRIE — Leadership Jefferson has announced its class of 2023. The nine-month program is designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development.
The 2023 class will include:
- Aaron Baker, Cintas
- Madison Boudoin, Cornerstone
- Melissa Carollo, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools
- Richelle Chategnier, Crescent Payroll Solutions
- Zac Cooper, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans
- Kassie Cusachs, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
- Natalie Cusimano, Bourgeois Bennett, LLC
- Daina Dalesandro, ORACLE Lighting
- Annette Dowdle, HUB International
- Joe Eagan, Service Corporation International
- Melanie Garofalo, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors
- Scott Gerhardt, Postlethwaite & Netterville
- Christopher Guidry, New Orleans Pelicans and Saints
- Beth Himes, Ochsner Health
- Bryan House, Metairie Bank and Trust
- Lauren Kenney, Automated Control Systems, Inc.
- Stephen Kirkland, New Orleans Harley-Davidson
- Andrew Koehler, Intralox
- Brett Labasse, Cox Media
- Chris, LaFitte First Horizon
- Joey LaRocca, Fidelity Bank
- Scott Lovitt, Audubon Care Homes
- Dr. Trent Mackey, Jefferson RISE Charter School
- Andrew Martin, Arete Scholars
- Matt McCluer, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP
- Shona McKinney-Williams, Peoples Health
- Charlie Mentz, Red River Bank
- Adam Miller, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
- Jeannette Neves, Outfront Media
- Julie Paley, Jefferson Ready Start Network
- Ramesh Prabhu, Inclusivcare
- Emily Rebert, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
- Tiffany Riddle, TCK Property Marketplace of McEnery Residential
- Brandon Scardigli, Entergy Louisiana
- Philip Sherman, Adams and Reese, LLP
- Anthea Smith, JEDCO
- Chanel Stewart, Mouring Tulane Medical Center
- Teri Tucker, Citizens National Bank
- Gretchen Williams, Jefferson Parish Schools
- Sherrill Woods, OnPath FCU