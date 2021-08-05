Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2022
METAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Chamber Foundation are pleased to announce the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2022. Leadership Jefferson offers its participants networking opportunities, enhanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Jefferson Parish, and an opportunity to become more actively involved in working to improve Jefferson Parish.
The new class is a diverse group of business leaders from the community. Members of the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2022 include:
- Aimee Gilberti, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
- Ajit Pethe, Jefferson Parish Schools
- Alejandro Mendez, Bourgeois Bennett, CPAs & Consultants
- Amy Kirk Duvoisin, Jefferson Performing Arts Society
- Ashley McLellan, New Orleans Magazine/Renaissance Publishing
- Claire Barry-Thomas, Discovery Schools
- Dan Mills, Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans
- Jacqueline Dardano, Fidelity Bank
- Janet Galati, JEDCO
- Jeff Schmidtke, BioSciences of Louisiana, LLC
- Jillian Dryden, The New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune
- Jonathan Schultis, Ricci Partners, LLC
- Joni Bathel, Entergy Louisiana LLC
- Katie Reed, IBERIABANK
- Kendal Thomas, Ochsner Health
- Lisa Bonano, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
- Patricia Thibodeau, LaPorte, APAC
- Philip Giorlando, Breazeale, Sachse, and Wilson LLP
- Sandy Crespo-Mossi, Oracle Lighting
- Molly Threeton, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans
- Joshua Chenier, OUTFRONT
- Ryan LeJeune, Peoples Health
- Candace Washington, OnPath Federal Credit Union
- Benjamin Hughes, Tulane Health System
- Jessica Rouquette, Jefferson Ready Start Network
- Barcley Steib, Barcley J Steib Insurance Agency Inc – State Farm
- Shelby Wynne, West Jefferson Medical Center
- Drake Glatter, Cox Media
- Aaron Ryan, Pond
- Taylor Marino, Digital Engineering & Imaging
- Ryan Estaris, Canon Healthcare
- April LeBouef, Cornerstone
- Michael Willem, Benefit Analyst, LLC
- Brandy Smith, Postlethwaite & Netterville
- Lynne Dabezies, Richard CPAs
- Amanda Muller, Magnolia Physical Therapy
- Scott Hosen, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
- Deionca Howard, Inclusivcare
Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders with the capacity to improve the quality of life for all citizens in Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region.
Facilitated by a professional training team licensed in Emergenetics, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Leadership Jefferson utilizes several personal, social, and civic developmental processes as part of its program. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life concerns, governance, diversity and economic development.
For more information about the program, visit jeffersonchamber.org/leadershipjefferson.