Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2022

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Chamber Foundation are pleased to announce the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2022. Leadership Jefferson offers its participants networking opportunities, enhanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Jefferson Parish, and an opportunity to become more actively involved in working to improve Jefferson Parish.

The new class is a diverse group of business leaders from the community. Members of the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2022 include:

Aimee Gilberti, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy



Ajit Pethe, Jefferson Parish Schools



Alejandro Mendez, Bourgeois Bennett, CPAs & Consultants

Amy Kirk Duvoisin, Jefferson Performing Arts Society



Ashley McLellan, New Orleans Magazine/Renaissance Publishing



Claire Barry-Thomas, Discovery Schools



Dan Mills, Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans



Jacqueline Dardano, Fidelity Bank



Janet Galati, JEDCO



Jeff Schmidtke, BioSciences of Louisiana, LLC



Jillian Dryden, The New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune



Jonathan Schultis, Ricci Partners, LLC



Joni Bathel, Entergy Louisiana LLC



Katie Reed, IBERIABANK



Kendal Thomas, Ochsner Health



Lisa Bonano, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy



Patricia Thibodeau, LaPorte, APAC



Philip Giorlando, Breazeale, Sachse, and Wilson LLP



Sandy Crespo-Mossi, Oracle Lighting



Molly Threeton, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans



Joshua Chenier, OUTFRONT



Ryan LeJeune, Peoples Health



Candace Washington, OnPath Federal Credit Union



Benjamin Hughes, Tulane Health System



Jessica Rouquette, Jefferson Ready Start Network



Barcley Steib, Barcley J Steib Insurance Agency Inc – State Farm



Shelby Wynne, West Jefferson Medical Center



Drake Glatter, Cox Media



Aaron Ryan, Pond



Taylor Marino, Digital Engineering & Imaging



Ryan Estaris, Canon Healthcare



April LeBouef, Cornerstone



Michael Willem, Benefit Analyst, LLC



Brandy Smith, Postlethwaite & Netterville



Lynne Dabezies, Richard CPAs



Amanda Muller, Magnolia Physical Therapy



Scott Hosen, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union



Deionca Howard, Inclusivcare



Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders with the capacity to improve the quality of life for all citizens in Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region.

Facilitated by a professional training team licensed in Emergenetics, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Leadership Jefferson utilizes several personal, social, and civic developmental processes as part of its program. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life concerns, governance, diversity and economic development.

For more information about the program, visit jeffersonchamber.org/leadershipjefferson.