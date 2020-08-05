Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2021

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Chamber have announced the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2021. Leadership Jefferson offers its participants networking opportunities, enhanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Jefferson Parish, and an opportunity to become more actively involved in working to improve Jefferson Parish.

The new class is a diverse group of business leaders from the community. Members of the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2021 include:

Kevin Bohrer, Postlethwaite & Netterville

JoLena Broussard, Cornerstone

Ron Childress, Tulane Health System

Angela Comstock, Ohio Management, LLC

Philicia Douglas, New Orleans Saints & Pelicans

Christopher Dupre, Palmisano, LLC

Rob Folse, Design the Planet, LLC

Steven Guillory, Chamberlain University

Tiffanie Hartenstein, Oracle Lighting

Kristen Hillburn, Trane

Ann Johnson, Entergy Louisiana

Josefine Kelly, Peoples Health

Caroline Kral, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana

Coretta LaGarde, American Heart Association

Patrick Landry, Fidelity Bank

Ruth Lawson, Jefferson Parish Finance Authority

Lesha Nugent Freeland, Keller Williams Realty

Christine Ouder, Rathborne Companies, LLC

AJ Pethe, Jefferson Parish Schools

Kimberly Rayford, InclusivCare

Zoey Reed, Louisiana Association of Charter Schools

Sarah Richmond, Magnolia Physical Therapy, LLC

Javier Sanchez, OnPath Federal Credit Union

Austin Schott, 1 st Lake Properties

Stuart Seiler, Urban Systems

Caitlin Sistrunk, Renaissance Publishing

Jeffrey Southerland, Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana

Charles Stewart, First Horizons/IBERIABANK

Brandi Theard, OUTFRONT Media

Sharon Truxillo, Cox Louisiana

Brookley Valencia, Jefferson Chamber

Jean-March Villain, Ochsner Health

Noel Williams, Legacy Restoration and Referral, LLC

Shawn Williams, Metairie Bank & Trust

Toni Woodson, The New Orleans Fireman’s FCU

Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders with the capacity to improve the quality of life for all citizens in Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region.

Facilitated by a professional training team licensed in Emergenetics, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Leadership Jefferson utilizes several personal, social, and civic developmental processes as part of its program. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life concerns, governance, diversity and economic development.

For more information about the program, visit jeffersonchamber.org/leadershipjefferson.