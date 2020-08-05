Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2021
METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Chamber have announced the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2021. Leadership Jefferson offers its participants networking opportunities, enhanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Jefferson Parish, and an opportunity to become more actively involved in working to improve Jefferson Parish.
The new class is a diverse group of business leaders from the community. Members of the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2021 include:
- Kevin Bohrer, Postlethwaite & Netterville
- JoLena Broussard, Cornerstone
- Ron Childress, Tulane Health System
- Angela Comstock, Ohio Management, LLC
- Philicia Douglas, New Orleans Saints & Pelicans
- Christopher Dupre, Palmisano, LLC
- Rob Folse, Design the Planet, LLC
- Steven Guillory, Chamberlain University
- Tiffanie Hartenstein, Oracle Lighting
- Kristen Hillburn, Trane
- Ann Johnson, Entergy Louisiana
- Josefine Kelly, Peoples Health
- Caroline Kral, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana
- Coretta LaGarde, American Heart Association
- Patrick Landry, Fidelity Bank
- Ruth Lawson, Jefferson Parish Finance Authority
- Lesha Nugent Freeland, Keller Williams Realty
- Christine Ouder, Rathborne Companies, LLC
- AJ Pethe, Jefferson Parish Schools
- Kimberly Rayford, InclusivCare
- Zoey Reed, Louisiana Association of Charter Schools
- Sarah Richmond, Magnolia Physical Therapy, LLC
- Javier Sanchez, OnPath Federal Credit Union
- Austin Schott, 1st Lake Properties
- Stuart Seiler, Urban Systems
- Caitlin Sistrunk, Renaissance Publishing
- Jeffrey Southerland, Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana
- Charles Stewart, First Horizons/IBERIABANK
- Brandi Theard, OUTFRONT Media
- Sharon Truxillo, Cox Louisiana
- Brookley Valencia, Jefferson Chamber
- Jean-March Villain, Ochsner Health
- Noel Williams, Legacy Restoration and Referral, LLC
- Shawn Williams, Metairie Bank & Trust
- Toni Woodson, The New Orleans Fireman’s FCU
Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders with the capacity to improve the quality of life for all citizens in Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region.
Facilitated by a professional training team licensed in Emergenetics, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Leadership Jefferson utilizes several personal, social, and civic developmental processes as part of its program. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life concerns, governance, diversity and economic development.
For more information about the program, visit jeffersonchamber.org/leadershipjefferson.