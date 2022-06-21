Leadership Jefferson Accepting Applications

Getty Images

METAIRIE — June 30 is the deadline to apply for Leadership Jefferson, a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development. A company must be a member of the Jefferson Chamber in order to submit an application.