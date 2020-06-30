Leadership Jefferson Accepting Applications for the 2021 Class

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its 2021 “Leadership Jefferson” class.

Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life concerns, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development. A company must be a member of the Jefferson Chamber in order to submit an application.

Click here to register for a July 7 virtual information session.