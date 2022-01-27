Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. The interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. The application process takes place each Summer.

Through a tedious application process, the Jefferson Chamber selected 32 business leaders of all industries to be part of the Class of 2021. To kick off the program year, the class held its Opening Retreat at the Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel on September 3-4, 2020. The class learned about the Emergenetics of their brains and how we all work together as structural, analytical, social, or conceptual leaders and colleagues. Through activities and discussion, each class member learned more about how and why we act and react in various situations. The class also enjoyed time getting to know each other with a class dinner at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Bar and a social hour at Loft18.

The Class of 2022 met for a social in August, before resuming programs in October. Session topics include Education, Healthcare, Quality of Life, Governance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Community Involvement and Economic Development. A graduation ceremony will be held for the class in June.