Leaders Celebrate Deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana elected officials, federal partners and maritime stakeholders joined the Big River Coalition on Aug. 16 to celebrate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ completion of the first two phases of the deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel, which now provides a maximum draft for vessels to the Port of New Orleans at 50 feet. The ship channel has been mechanically deepened for approximately 200 miles but additional efforts are required to open the deeper draft north of the Huey P. Long Bridge.

“The deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel is a transformational project that will bolster our economy, create and sustain jobs, and solidify Louisiana’s status as a global anchor for trade,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards at the event. “The economic growth from this project is expected to create several thousand new jobs, which comes on the heels of Louisiana reaching the lowest unemployment rate in state history. It’s an exciting time for our state, and I look forward to facilitating even more growth thanks to the partnerships we have forged.”

The increased draft is available through the Port of New Orleans to the Huey P. Long Bridge at Mile 106 Above Head of Passes (AHP). Expansion of the deeper draft above the Huey P. Long Bridge from 49 feet to 50 feet will require additional improvements although the dredging has been completed to Mile 175 AHP along with the additional 20 miles of Southwest Pass (195 miles total).

The Mississippi River Ship Channel is home to four of the Nation’s top 15 ports by annual tonnage (Port of Greater Baton Rouge, Port of South Louisiana, Port of New Orleans and the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District). The overall costs for the project were estimated at $250 million, the State of Louisiana committed $81 million to match the non-federal sponsor cost-share.

“Bigger ships carrying more cargo means more jobs and economic opportunity for Louisiana and the Nation,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. “This project is a top priority for Louisiana’s entire federal delegation.”

The M/V CAPRI loaded with a record 134,706 metric tons of coal was the first vessel to transit on the Ship Channel with a draft of 50 feet upon departure on Aug. 5, 2022 – almost 10 years to the day after the Big River Coalition revitalized efforts to deepen the Ship Channel. The CAPRI departed the Ship Channel with a Crescent River Port Pilot on board until the pilot exchange occurred at Pilottown when a Bar Pilot took over for the outbound voyage through Southwest Pass to the Gulf of Mexico.