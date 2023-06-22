Le Méridien Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

NEW ORLEANS — Le Méridien New Orleans is unveiling a multimillion-dollar renovation to its guestrooms, meeting spaces, rooftop pool deck, fitness center, outdoor patio, restaurant/bar and sundries market.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new and improved Le Méridien New Orleans,” said Cullen Stackpole, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “The renovation project has been an exciting journey, and we are confident our guests will love the revitalized look and feel of the hotel. We wanted to continue to create a better guest experience and focus on areas that we felt would make a great impact, including a complete refresh of guestrooms, new cardio equipment in the fitness center, and new furniture for the rooftop pool just in time for the summer season. For our corporate and business travelers, we refreshed all the meeting spaces and added an additional meeting room on the second floor to provide a flexible meeting arrangement that includes a dining and pre-function area.”

Le Méridienis a 23-story high-rise building located at 333 Poydras Street in the Central Business Distric. It features 410 guest rooms, more than 16,000 square feet of meeting and events space, a rooftop pool, a 24-hour fitness center and a restaurant/bar.