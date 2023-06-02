Le Méridien New Orleans Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Photo provided by Le Méridien

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Le Méridien New Orleans is putting the final touches on a multimillion-dollar renovation transforming the hotel into a best-in-class stylish, and modern destination for all travelers. The comprehensive investment features renovations to the guestrooms, meeting spaces, rooftop pool deck, fitness center, outdoor patio, restaurant/bar, and an addition of a grab-and-go sundries market.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new and improved Le Méridien New Orleans,” said Cullen Stackpole, General Manager. “The renovation project has been an exciting journey, and we are confident our guests will love the revitalized look and feel of the hotel. We wanted to continue to create a better guest experience and focus on areas that we felt would make a great impact, including a complete refresh of guestrooms, new cardio equipment in the fitness center, and new furniture for the rooftop pool just in time for the summer season. For our corporate and business travelers, we refreshed all the meeting spaces and added an additional meeting room on the second floor to provide a flexible meeting arrangement that includes a dining and pre-function area.”

Le Méridien New Orleans is a 23-story high-rise building in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. The hotel is only steps away from the legendary French Quarter and the renowned Arts District. Thoroughly modern and brimming with upscale amenities, this boutique hotel seamlessly blends its European heritage with a contemporary sense of style, inspiring relaxation, and creativity. The hotel provides a complement of services and amenities including 410 luxury guest rooms, over 16,000 square feet of meeting & events space, a stunning rooftop pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a restaurant/bar featuring locally inspired cuisine.

Le Meridien New Orleans is located at 333 Poydras Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130.

For reservations, visitwww.marriott.com/msymd or call 504.525.9444.