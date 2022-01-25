LDH to Host Jan. 25 Vaccine Event at City Putt

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting its second “Shots for School and Storyland Too” vaccine drive on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at City Park’s City Putt, 33 Dreyfous Drive. Participants receiving a second dose or booster will receive a free ticket to City Park’s Storyland. Newly vaccinated people will receive a $100 gift card plus a free ticket to Storyland. The event is part of LDH’s Bring Back Louisiana efforts to expand vaccine accessibility and promote reliable information surrounding COVID-19 vaccination. Attendees can use their free Storyland tickets through April 19. For more information, call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (855) 453-0774.