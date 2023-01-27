LCUL Names Steve Webb Board Chair

NEW ORLEANS – Steve Webb, president and CEO of Neighbors FCU, will serve as the new board chair of the Louisiana Credit Union League. He succeeds Sidney Parfait, former president and CEO and current board member of Post Office Employees CU.

The Louisiana Credit Union League board of directors elected the following individuals to serve a two-year term on its executive committee:

Vice Chair – Judy Delucca, New Orleans Firemen’s FCU (Metairie)

2 nd Vice-Chair – Helen Delin, INSTEP CU (Belle Chasse)

Secretary – Pamela Stelly, Maple FCU (Lafayette)

Treasurer – Brian Burton, Access of Louisiana FCU (Lake Charles)

“This board not only represents credit unions of all sizes, but decades of industry experience and knowledge needed to propel our league forward,” said Webb. “I have no doubt that our collective leadership will strengthen the league’s overall efforts in increasing its value proposition.”

