LCTCS, UHC Sign Agreement to Boost Mental Health Field

L to R: Dr. Wiilliam Wainwright, chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College; Dr. Wendi Palermo, LCTCS chief academic affairs officer; Dr. Monty Sullivan, LCTCS president; Stanton Salathe, LCTCS board of supervisors; Todd Matherne, chair of the UHC board of trustees; Dr. Stanton McNeely, UHC president; Jeannie Brown, UHC vice president of admissions and financial aid; Dr. Lisa Sullivan, UHC provost and vice president for academic affairs; and Carolyn White, UHC dean of counseling, education and business.

NEW ORLEANS — On May 10 at Baton Rouge Community College, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System signed an agreement with the University of Holy Cross to help increase the number of trained mental health professionals throughout the state. UHC will offer a 50% tuition discount for LCTCS faculty and staff to earn credits towards a Master of Arts in counseling with the goal of becoming licensed mental health professionals.