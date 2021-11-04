LCTCS Announces 3 Finalists for River Parishes Community College Chancellor Position

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Community and Technical College System announced the finalists for the position of chancellor of River Parishes Community College. The announcement comes after a nationwide search that began in March.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, each finalist will participate in separate public forums with students, faculty, staff, and community members. The forums will be held in person at the school system’s Gonzales Main Campus and Reserve Campus.

Finalists in alphabetical order:

Dr. Milan Hayward serves as Vice President of Workforce Development at Virginia Western Community College, where he leads the School of Career and Corporate Training and directs the college’s Department of Education Title III effort to improve student enrollment and outcomes.

Click Here To View Dr. Hayward’s Full Bio

Dr. James Malm is Professor of Business and Chancellor of The University of New Mexico-Gallup, a two-year community and technical college in northwest New Mexico. He formerly served students, faculty and staff in multi-campus community college systems in Arizona at Mohave Community College as Executive Vice President, Laramie County Community College in Wyoming as Associate Vice President and Head of the Albany County Campus, and the Community College of Baltimore County as Chief Administrative Officer for the Division of Continuing Education & Economic Development.

Click Here To View Dr. Malm’s Full Bio

Dr. Darrin Q. Rankin is a noted academician, researcher, and administrator in the field of Higher Education. His personal story and journey as an educator have been remarkable. He is a man who has committed his life to empowering others. Those who know him best will tell you that he lives by the motto, “to whom much is given much is required.” With a tremendous passion for students, faculty, and staff, Dr. Rankin’s passion focuses on educational access and student success.

Click Here To View Dr. Rankin’s Full Bio