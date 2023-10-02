LCMC’s Christine Albert to Serve on National Advisory Board

CHICAGO – The Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development — a professional membership group for health care marketers, communicators, strategic planners and business developers of the American Hospital Association — has announced that Christine Albert will serve as president of its advisory board for 2024. Albert is chief experience officer at LCMC Health in New Orleans. SHSMD 2023 Board President Alan Shoebridge will remain on the board as immediate past president. Shoebridge is associate vice president, national communications at Providence, in the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area.

Headquartered in Chicago, SHSMD is a national membership organization that provides resources for those responsible for marketing, communications and strategy in all types of hospitals and health systems.