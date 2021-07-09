LCMC, Ochsner Receive Award from Kingsley House

(L to R) Kingsley House CEO Keith Liederman, Ph.D.; Ochsner Health Director of Talent Management-Workforce Development & Kingsley House Board Member Shannon Joseph; Ochsner Health Vice President Talent Management Workforce Development Missy Sparks; Ochsner Health Associate Program Manager Quentin Bradley; and LCMC Health Learning & Organizational Development Consultant Hope Williams Owens.

NEW ORLEANS – Kingsley House recently celebrated accomplishments and the power of partnerships at its 125th Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony, presenting LCMC Health and Ochsner Health with the Rev. Beverley Warner Award—the organization’s highest honor, named after the 18th rector of Trinity Episcopal Church and founder of Kingsley House. The award is given to individuals or organizations that have made a significant impact on Kingsley House and its participants in the last year.

Collectively, LCMC Health and Ochsner Health trained, certified and hired 62 participants from the Kingsley Connections Career Pathways Program, which links community members to job preparedness, living wage employment and career building in high growth fields, all of which are supported by a network of career coaches, family advocates, and community health navigators.

“LCMC Health is honored to have Kingsley House as such a strong partner. This is just the beginning of a long and healthy partnership focused on training our community to help care for our community,” said Erin Perry, Assistant Vice President – System Organizational Development & Training for LCMC Health.

In the last year, Kingsley House’s partnerships with LCMC’s Health Organizational Department and Ochsner Health Talent Management strengthened and broadened the impact of our Kingsley Connections Career Pathways Program. “Because of the extraordinary commitment of LCMC and Ochsner, our program participants were hired into good paying jobs, getting their careers in health care off to a great start. These outcomes are especially impactful during a time when many in the community faced layoffs during the pandemic,” said Keith Liederman, Ph.D., CEO of Kingsley House.

“Ochsner Health is proud to work with community partners like Kingsley House to cultivate the next generation of healthcare professionals – leveraging talent found right here in our community. We believe in the power of investing in individuals and look forward to seeing how their careers grow and create a positive impact on the future of our great state,” said Missy Sparks, Vice President of Talent Management Ochsner Health.

Other annual award winners included Yolanda Motley, Kingsley House Program Officer for Early Learning Services, who received the Libby Milton Champion for Children Award which honors a member of the Kingsley House family who has made significant accomplishments on behalf of children; Yvette Jones, Kea Sherman and Dominique Wilson, recipients of the Stern Award, given to a first-term board member who has made outstanding contributions to Kingsley House and the Board of Directors; and Kingsley House Head Start Center Aide-Floater Stacey Barquet and Teacher Jade Newport were winners of the Eleanor McMain and Bonita Godchaux Book Award, named in honor of the first director of Kingsley House and a former board member. The McMain and Godchaux Book Award includes a cash award and is granted to a staff person who is in college or planning to continue their education beyond the high-school level.