LCMC Moves Headquarters to the Energy Centre

Image courtesy of LCMC Health

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has moved its corporate office to the Energy Centre, the 39-story skyscraper built in 1984 at 1100 Poydras Street in the Central Business District.

The 12-year lease is for a total of 41,000 square feet on the building’s 24th and 25th floors. The agreement also designates LCMC Health as the exclusive healthcare provider in other Hertz Investment Group-owned buildings including 400 Poydras, the Poydras Center, and 909 Poydras.

“As our health system continues to grow, this move will give us an exciting opportunity to be part of the resurgence of downtown New Orleans, bringing our spirit of ‘little extras’ to the Central Business District,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “It should be an extraordinary time in our region’s history as we return to a semblance of a new normal in healthcare and business.”

LCMC Health’s corporate office was located in the historic property that formerly housed the New Orleans Adolescent Hospital at State and Tchoupitoulas streets. The State Street campus is also home to Children’s Hospital’s new Behavioral Health Center, the hospital’s Conference Center, and Hogs House family housing.

Departments relocating include the executive team, finance, legal, marketing, population health, and supply chain. LCMC Health also maintains office space in the Westpark campus on General DeGaulle Drive, where IT services and the revenue cycle teams are housed.

LCMC Health has engaged two local companies as partners in the relocation. Palmisano is the general contractor and Eskew Dumez Ripple will handle design.