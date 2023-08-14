LCMC Health Welcomes Back David Singer as Chief Information Officer

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has announced the return of David Singer as chief information officer.

Earlier this year, Singer left to fill the role of vice president and CIO at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, but his connection to LCMC Health led him back to the organization where he had previously contributed seven years of service. During his initial tenure, Singer led implementation of software applications and IT programs that impacted patient access, employee engagement and talent management. Now, he will lead the implementation and consolidation of new technology systems, with a specific focus on EPIC optimization, strategic growth and overall IT operation.

“As we continue our journey towards transformative growth, David’s return promises a seamless transition and continued growth for the already formidable team,” said John Nickens, president of hospital services and chief executive of pediatrics for LCMC Health. “His vast experience and expertise in healthcare IT will be instrumental in driving technological advancements, empowering healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care and innovative solutions to patients. We are thrilled for David’s return to the LCMC Health family.”