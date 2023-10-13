LCMC Health Urgent Care Opens Clinic in Chalmette

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health Urgent Care has started seeing patients at its new clinic at 8100 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette, across from Walmart.

The clinic treats patients three months of age and older for a variety of minor illnesses and injuries. Other services offered include rapid COVID-19 testing, occupational health services for workplace injuries, DOT/Non-DOT physicals, blood analysis, return-to-work exams, and drug testing.

Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“LCMC Health Urgent Care centers are modern, state-of-the-art facilities providing walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries seven days a week, including most holidays,” said a health system spokesperson. “LCMC Health Urgent Care clinics are staffed by licensed physicians and accredited by the national Urgent Care Association, ensuring patients always receive the highest level of care.”