LCMC Health Urgent Care Expanding to Kenner

KENNER – EJ Urgent Care in Kenner has partnered with LCMC Health and has been rebranded as LCMC Health Urgent Care.

“LCMC Health is excited to welcome LCMC Health Urgent Care to our family of hospitals,” said Greg Feirn, the health system’s CEO. “We take pride in supporting our communities and we look forward to offering individuals and families the high level of compassionate care they deserve.”

LCMC Health Urgent Care will treat patients three months and older for a variety of minor illnesses and injuries. Other services include rapid COVID-19 testing and occupational health services for workplace injuries, DOT/Non-DOT physicals, blood analysis, return-to-work exams, and drug testing.

When higher-level care is needed, urgent care patients have access to follow-up care through LCMC Health’s family of affiliated hospitals: Touro, East Jefferson General Hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center, Children’s Hospital New Orleans, and University Medical Center.

LCMC Health Urgent Care in Kenner is located at 708 W. Esplanade Avenue. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

To learn more, visit LCMChealthUrgentCare.com.