LCMC Health, University of Holy Cross Announce Partnerships

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Holy Cross and LCMC Health have entered into an agreement to train aspiring nurses and radiologic technologists. The new partnership, which takes effect in the 2024-2025 academic year, will support up to 20 full-time nursing students in UHC’s BSN nursing program and up to 10 full-time radiology technology students in UHC’s radiologic technology program.



According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing jobs are expected to grow 6% by 2031. The same statistics show radiology tech jobs are expected to grow by 6%, as well. The agreement was instituted to address the high demand and growth in both job sectors and train students to fill the expanding job market.



UHC’s nursing and radiologic technology programs are two of UHC’s fastest growing programs according to university administrators.



“At UHC we’re committed to partnering with community healthcare organizations to use our available healthcare programs to train and educate students to fill areas of one of the fastest growing industries in the near future,” said UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely in a press release. “This new agreement with LCMC will prepare UHC’s students for a competitive job market and to fill much needed jobs in growing healthcare sectors in New Orleans and beyond.”