LCMC Health to Operate First Aid Stations on Parade Routes

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health is providing EMS coverage for Kenner and Metairie parades and partnering with the City of New Orleans Health Department to provide first aid stations along parade routes. Beginning Friday, Feb. 10, first aid stations will offer revelers safety supplies and parade route supplies including hand sanitizer, bandage dispensers, collapsible bags and other items.

Volunteers from the East Jefferson General Hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center, New Orleans Medical Reserve Corps, the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, the NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps and the Southeast Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross will be staffing the first aid stations.

“At LCMC Health we pride ourselves on providing extraordinary care even along the parade route,” said Dr. John Heaton, the health system’s president and chief medical officer. “We’re a local healthcare system and nothing says local like Mardi Gras. LCMC Health is honored to provide coverage to the Greater New Orleans area and partner with the New Orleans Health Department once again to ensure that our communities can safely partake in festivities.”

LCMC Health’s network of hospitals includes four located on parade routes: Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Touro and Tulane Medical Center are near the Uptown parade route, and University Medical Center New Orleans is located on the Mid-City route. Lakeview Regional Medical Center will also be providing emergency services for Northshore parade-goers.

“We are proud to once again partner with LCMC for the Mardi Gras first aid stations to meet the first aid needs of our visitors and residents during the Uptown parades,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department. “By strategically placing these first aid stations along the parade route, our trained volunteers can attend to minor injuries quicker and ease the burden on emergency departments and our EMS system.”