LCMC Health Providing $7M in Relief Funds to Employees

NEW ORLEANS – Leaders from LCMC Health are creating an employee assistance fund for those that were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Dubbed “Operation HOME” (Helping Our Medical Employees), the assistance will come via two separate components. In the initial phase, employees at the manager-level position and below with losses of $1,500 or greater are eligible for $500 (for full-time employees) and $250 (for part-timers) of immediate financial assistance for help in recovery and rebuilding from the storm.

“Our employees are the heart of our organization, as they cared for our patients, community, and each other through the storm,” sa

d LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn. “LCMC Health responded quickly, providing essentials like water, gasoline, housing, and now financial assistance to help our amazing, one-of-a-kind people respond, recover, and rebuild from the impacts of Hurricane Ida.”

To date, more than 3,375 of LCMC Health’s 12,000 employees have received assistance with a value currently reaching $2 million. The system anticipates providing approximately $4.3 million in this initial phase.

One such team member who immediately benefited from Operation Home is Lynette Hamilton, a longtime mailroom employee at Touro. Hurricane Ida caused severe damage to her home, preventing her from returning to the city without a place to stay. LCMC Health provided her with temporary housing in a local hotel and other forms of relief.

“My experience from the moment I called human resources was so wonderful and accommodating,” said Hamilton. “I was so relieved and could not have asked for better support.”

LCMC Health is also developing a $2.5 million fund to provide additional financial support for employees who sustained catastrophic losses from the storm and will invite businesses and individuals to support the effort. Administration of this fund will be administered and managed by the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF). This fund will provide team members up to $5,000 for help in recovery and rebuilding from the storm due to devastating damage.

“The Greater New Orleans Foundation is proud to support LCMC Health’s efforts to come to the aid of their employees who have suffered catastrophic losses from Hurricane Ida,” said Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the GNOF. “These are true healthcare heroes who have cared for our community and region, especially during the pandemic. To play a small role in their recovery is humbling.”

Get more information at www.lcmchealth.org/emergency-preparedness/resources/.