LCMC Health Promotes John Nickens to New Role

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has announced the promotion of John R. Nickens IV to the new role of president of hospital services and chief of pediatrics. Nickens moves into this role later this month after serving as the head of LCMC Health maternal and child health services and as president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans over the last five years.

Nickens will have executive oversight and responsibility for all hospital operations across the nine-hospital LCMC Health system, which welcomed the three Tulane University hospitals in January.

“I am honored to contribute my passion and knowledge to support the growth and continued success of LCMC Health, bringing with me all that we have accomplished at Children’s,” said Nickens in a press release. “I am humbled and excited to work alongside Greg Feirn, the LCMC Health leadership team, and all of our hospitals to deliver the best possible healthcare for our communities and to impact the health and well being of people in all stages of life.”

During his tenure at Children’s, Nickens formed new statewide affiliations, and partnered with LSU Health New Orleans and the Tulane University School of Medicine. Children’s Hospital New Orleans a US News & World Report ranking as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals and the Magnet Recognition Program designation for nursing excellence. And the hospital expanded programs to care for significantly more children.

“What John has accomplished in five years for the children and families of our region is truly remarkable,” said Greg Feirn, CEO, LCMC Health. “I am excited for him to begin a new chapter at LCMC Health where he will bring that same passion, vision and leadership to all of our hospitals, along with his continuous focus and dedication to excellence.”

In the role of chief of pediatrics for LCMC Health, Nickens will lead strategy and provide executive oversight for pediatric affiliations across the state, including the recent affiliation with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, whose president will report directly to Nickens. He will also continue to work closely with the Children’s Hospital New Orleans team, working alongside Lou Fragoso, new president and CEO for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Nickens will continue to represent Children’s Hospital New Orleans in his role as chief, and with the Children’s Hospital Association.

Nickens began his career at Texas Children’s Hospital in 1990 with management positions in revenue cycle and clinical operations. He went on to hold various administrative positions at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and then returned to Texas Children’s where he ultimately held the position of executive vice president. He currently serves on the boards for the Audubon Institute, Louisiana Children’s Museum and Baylor University. Nickens and his wife, Marye, are proud parents to three daughters and have five grandchildren.