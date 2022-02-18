LCMC Health Partners With LSU on Cancer Care and Educational Programs

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has committed to invest $75 million over the next five years in a partnership with Louisiana State University that will support cancer research, treatment and education programs.

LCMC Health, together with LSU, is pursuing designation from the National Cancer Institute, one of the anchors of the nation’s cancer research efforts, recognizing centers around the country that meet rigorous standards for developing new and better approaches to preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer. LCMC Health said it is also committing resources to support and supplement healthcare training and education.

“LCMC Health is proud of our nearly seven-decade partnership with LSU and energized by this extraordinary opportunity to expand our work together,” said LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn. “Our missions are aligned in teaching, research and discovery to improve the health and well-being of Louisiana. We are confident that this partnership will improve the quality of cancer care in Louisiana, and through research and innovation, contribute to enhanced cancer breakthroughs worldwide.”

LCMC Health said it is dedicating:

An initial $50 million commitment to develop world-class, multidisciplinary cancer care and clinical research programs driven toward earning NCI designation for Louisiana.

$10 million to develop a scholarship fund focused on addressing nursing and allied health workforce needs in Louisiana.

$10 million toward the Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building, which will create a world-class waypoint for scientific inquiry, discovery, and collaboration.

$5 million to establish a cancer-focused research fund directed by the LSU president.

“The NCI designation will continue the efforts of LCMC Health and LSU Health Science Center in New Orleans in evolving cancer care in Louisiana with an intense concentration on research and innovation,” said John H. Stewart, founding director of the LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center. “Together, we are focused on providing more extensive treatment plans and easier access for all patients, maximizing outcomes and enhancing quality of life for everyone involved. We look forward to building on our longstanding relationship and actively improving healthcare in our communities.”

LSU said an additional investment from Baton Rouge-based Our Lady of the Lake brings the total amount raised to $245 million, making it the largest investment in LSU history.