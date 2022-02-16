LCMC Health Partners with City for First Aid Stations on Parade Routes

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health is partnering with the New Orleans Health Department to provide first aid stations along parade routes. Beginning Friday, Feb. 18, first aid stations will offer revelers safety supplies and parade route picks including face masks, hand sanitizer, bandage dispensers, festive cups, and other handy items.

Volunteers from the New Orleans Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps, the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, the NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps and the Southeast Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross will be on site.

“At LCMC Health we believe in delivering healthcare with heart, and that does not stop along the parade route,” said Dr. John Heaton, president and chief medical officer at LCMC Health. “It’s a perfect partnership for LCMC Health to support the city’s emergency and first aid services in this unique way during Mardi Gras season, especially since three of our hospitals are located on or near the parade routes.”

Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Touro are near the Uptown parade route, and University Medical Center New Orleans is located on the Mid-City route.

“The health and well-being of everyone in our city remains our top priority,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department. “Partnering with LCMC Health to provide timely services and resources will help those who need it right then and there. By strategically placing these first aid stations along the parade route, our trained volunteers can attend to minor injuries quicker and ease the burden on emergency departments and our EMS system.”

The locations for first aid stations along the Uptown and Endymion routes are:

Napoleon Avenue and St. Charles Avenue

Washington Avenue and St. Charles Avenue

Felicity Street and St. Charles Avenue

The Circle at Howard Avenue

Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue

South Carrollton Avenue and Bienville Avenue (Endymion only)

North Broad Street and Canal Street (Endymion only)

The volunteers working the first aid stations are CPR and first aid-certified and prepared to provide treatment for basic injuries. If the situation warrants, the trained professionals will assist in transporting parade-goers to a nearby emergency care location.