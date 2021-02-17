LCMC Health Opens New Urgent Care Clinic on Magazine Street

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has opened a new urgent care clinic at 5800 Magazine Street.

In addition to delivering accredited care for minor injuries and illnesses, the new clinic will provide direct access to LCMC Health physicians for patients needing follow-up care. LCMC Health’s family of healthcare facilities includes Children’s Hospital New Orleans, East Jefferson General Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, West Jefferson Medical Center, and University Medical Center.

“Our goal is to make urgent care services more accessible to better meet the needs of our patients,” says Greg Feirn, CEO, LCMC Health. “Together with our member hospitals, our newest urgent care clinic in Uptown New Orleans puts our health system firmly on the path of providing the right care, where and when our patients need it.”

The new clinic on Magazine Street is the seventh LCMC Health Urgent Care clinic in the Greater New Orleans area. Other LCMC Health Urgent Care locations can be found in Algiers, Clearview, Covington, Gretna, Lakeview, and Marrero. All clinics operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each one offers walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries for patients ages three months and older.