LCMC Health Names New Chief Revenue Officer

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has appointed Anthony Cunningham chief revenue officer.

“Anthony is a seasoned healthcare professional with proven ability to lead, motivate, and integrate teams seamlessly while also controlling costs and increasing employee satisfaction,” said JoAnn Kunkel, LCMC Health CFO. “His extensive experience and impressive leadership in healthcare administration make him a valuable addition to our team.”

Cunningham recently served as a vice president at Advocate Health, where he was responsible for more than $7 billion in net patient service revenue and led teams of more than 1,400 full-time employees. He was responsible for patient access, coding/HIM, AR management, and revenue excellence for hospital, professional and post-acute services.

Cunningham’s previous roles include interim executive director of revenue cycle operations at Northeast Georgia Health System, corporate director of patient access and shared services at Mass General Brigham, and executive director of revenue operations at Steward Health Care.

“I am honored to join LCMC Health’s remarkable team during this exciting time of transformational growth,” said Cunningham. “As I continue my journey in healthcare, I look forward to enhancing patient access and experience, and improving the overall health of our community.”