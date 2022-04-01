LCMC Health Names New CFO

New LCMC Health CFO, JoAnn Kunkel (Photo Courtesy of LCMC Health)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — LCMC Health announced that JoAnn Kunkel has been named chief financial officer (CFO) of the hospital system.

Kunkel brings years of finance and healthcare experience to LCMC Health. For the bulk of her career, Kunkel held positions with Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, where she led the transformation of the finance organization together with a team of more than 3,000 finance, accounting, revenue cycle, and analytics professionals.

Kunkel also oversaw operational and financial aspects of the $1 billion Sanford Health Plan, serving membership in commercial and individual products including multi-state exchange products, Medicare supplemental and Medicaid expansion lines of business. Immediately prior to joining LCMC Health, Kunkel led financial affairs at the University of South Dakota where she was responsible for leading and developing strategic growth opportunities for the university, including its expansion and enhancement of health care related objectives.

“I am pleased to welcome JoAnn to our leadership team,” said Greg Feirn, LCMC Health CEO. “As a proven leader, JoAnn has the right combination of financial expertise and an understanding of the unique market dynamics in the healthcare industry.”

Kunkel will lead all financial and investor relations activities for the company in support of LCMC Health’s strategic growth plan.

“LCMC Health has a strong team of dedicated leaders, staff, and physicians who are committed to the communities we serve. With this solid foundation, we are well-positioned to continue fulfilling our role as one of the region’s premier healthcare providers,” said Kunkel. “I am thrilled to join LCMC Health and work towards the company’s mission of transforming healthcare through compassionate care.”