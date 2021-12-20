LCMC Health Marketing Team Earns Four Awards from Modern Healthcare

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health’s Marketing team has earned four Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards for exceptional work in marketing, advertising, and promotions awarded annually by Modern Healthcare.

The Modern Healthcare awards recognize healthcare’s best advertising, marketing, promotion and communication campaigns on and across all media platforms.

“These recognitions are a testament to the power of LCMC Health’s human-centered brand. Our team brought the brand to life in ways that were joyful, authentic, and vulnerable at a time when people craved that connection,” said Christine Albert, chief marketing and experience officer at LCMC Health. “People working in healthcare do so for a shared purpose: the care and humanity. This award-winning work shows the meaningful impact marketing delivers to our communities and each other in pursuit of that shared purpose.”

LCMC Health has been honored to receive the following awards in the Modern Healthcare 2021 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards:

LCMC Health received two “Gold” designations — the highest honor in each category. The complete list of Modern Healthcare award winners has been published online at ImpactWinners and appears in the November 1 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine.

“COVID-19 remained a top target for marketers in 2021 as the delta variant drove new surges across the country, and vaccine and mask mandates divided communities. Advertising and social media campaigns crafted to inform, educate and build trust are among the winners in this year’s Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards. Others continued to honor the daily sacrifices of front-line caregivers as the pandemic marches relentlessly toward its third year,” said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. “While COVID-19 dominated headlines, other life-threatening diseases and chronic illnesses also received plenty of attention from marketers, including cancer, COPD and neurological conditions, with emphasis on advanced screenings and the latest treatments. Congratulations to all of the winners of the 2021 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards.”