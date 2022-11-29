LCMC Health, LSU Launch Nursing Scholars Program

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Health New Orleans, the LSU Foundation and LCMC Health have announced a partnership to launch the LSU-LCMC Health Scholars Program for nursing students. The nursing program, which provides tuition and fees assistance, is available for eligible LSU nursing students who intend to pursue employment at LCMC Health. The inaugural application period is open for eligible LSU students from Nov. 28 through Dec. 9. After the first cycle, the application process will open again twice a year for the next five years.

The program hopes to address the national nursing shortage by “establishing sustainable and long-term healthcare solutions and supporting student success through targeted academic resources, faculty development and dedicated nursing coordinators to lead the partnership between LSU’s pre-nursing program and the LSU Health School of Nursing,” according to a LCMC Health spokesperson.

“The LSU-LCMC Health Scholars Program is one of the most important and impactful initiatives we have to address the nursing shortage, hand in hand with LSU,” said Greg Feirn, the health system’s CEO. “By developing a nursing pipeline, providing financial support to nursing students and supporting the expansion of the LSU School of Nursing, the entire community wins. Our investment in this effort will benefit nurses and patients for years to come.”

Earlier this year, LCMC Health announced a $75 million partnership with LSU and LSU Health New Orleans designed to elevate and advance cancer care and to create educational programs for nursing students, including a commitment of $10 million to support and supplement healthcare training and education, ensuring sustainable talent for Louisianians’ evolving healthcare needs. $8.6 million of that total will go to the School of Nursing at LSU Health New Orleans and $1.4 million to the pre-nursing program at LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge.

Nursing shortages are prevalent in Louisiana and nationwide. According to the Louisiana Health Works Commission and Nursing Supply and Demand Council Report, Louisiana could face an expected shortage of 6,000 registered nurses by 2030 – a shortage of more than 40%.

“The support provided by the LSU-LCMC Health Nursing Scholars Program will enable more students to enroll in one of the nation’s top nursing schools,” said LSU Health New Orleans Interim Chancellor Dr. Steve Nelson. “LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is ranked the No. 10 nursing school in the US and the No. 5 public nursing school in the country. Addressing the nursing shortage with our graduates will bring nursing care of the highest quality to LCMC Health hospitals.”

The LSU-LCMC Health Scholars Program focuses on academic support, which includes supplemental instruction, tutoring, bridge programs, and strengthening of learning techniques. Additional components involve faculty development through recruitment and retention along with training and support, and community outreach with LCMC Health nursing coordinators. The scholars’ program has specific criteria and expectations that will be reviewed by a selection committee including enrollment as a full-time student in the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, successful completion of at least one full-credit semester, and a minimum 2.0 GPA.