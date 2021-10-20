LCMC Health Launches Second Part Of Its $7 Million Storm Relief Funds

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Today, leaders from LCMC Health launched the second part of its employee assistance fund for those that were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“Operation HOME” was launched last month to provide immediate financial assistance to the LCMC family to help in recovery and rebuilding from the storm. To date, more than 6,600 of LCMC Health’s 12,000 employees have received assistance through this initial launch with a value currently reaching $3.2 million.

LCMC Health has launched a $3 million fund to provide additional financial support for employees who sustained catastrophic losses from the storm. LCMC Health provided a $2.5 million investment in this fund and look to receive some $500,000 from outside businesses and individuals to support the effort.

Administered and managed by the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF), this fund will provide team members up to $5,000 for help in recovery and rebuilding from the storm due to devastating damage. An application process has been developed for LCMC Health team members to apply for the fund.

“Our LCMC Health family remains fully focused on recovery efforts across our hospitals and facilities, while they themselves are working on their personal recovery at home,” said LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn. “The expansion of our Operation HOME relief fund is integral as our amazing, one-of-a-kind team continues to recover and rebuild from the impacts of Hurricane Ida.”

LCMC Health employees can learn more about this relief program and more at www.lcmchealth.org/emergency-preparedness/resources/.