LCMC Health Launches Minority Administrative Fellowship Program

L to R: M. Griselda ‘GG’ Salmeron, Stacie Williams, John Pourciau, Dr. Toni Flowers and Ashley Hotard Mattei

NEW ORLEANS – From LCMC Health:

On Feb. 2, LCMC Health announced its inaugural Minority Administrative Fellowship Program, an initiative that aims to diversify the healthcare executive workforce by educating, training and inspiring recent graduates of master’s programs and exposing them to leadership opportunities.

LCMC Health is building on its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives with a year-long program offering young professionals the opportunity to work closely with senior leaders to receive on-site management experience in clinical operations, finance, quality, strategy, health equity and government relations. In addition to developing knowledge of hospital management and operations, each fellow will be compensated with a salary of $60,000 a year and medical benefits. Candidates successfully completing the program could earn full-time positions at LCMC Health.

“At LCMC Health, we are committed to enhancing the health, wellbeing and quality of life for all our patients by creating a culture that represents the unique needs of the communities we serve,” said Dr. Toni Flowers, LCMC Health chief diversity and social responsibility officer. “Creating a sense of belonging extends beyond hospital walls, and to successfully establish inclusive environments, we need to build thoughtful programs and administrative pipelines through partnerships with our community and stakeholders. Investing in better healthcare for tomorrow means laying the groundwork today and I’m proud that LCMC Health is creating solutions by investing in meaningful change.”

As part of a multi-million-dollar investment in diversifying healthcare leadership, LCMC Health is collaborating with community leaders and industry partners including the New Orleans Chapter of the National Association of Healthcare Service Executives, area Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other Black professional organizations to identify potential candidates of color. The selection process for the inaugural class is currently underway and four 2023 fellows will be announced and begin the program later this month.

The Minority Administrative Fellowship Program is one of many pipelines LCMC Health is creating to diversify the healthcare workforce. Last month, the local nonprofit announced a $1.5 million gift to Xavier University of Louisiana to create and retain a diverse physician workforce in Louisiana. This gift will have an immediate impact by supporting select undergraduate students and medical school residents with direct financial assistance. Additionally, LCMC Health and Southern University of New Orleans signed a letter of intent with plans to partner for the LCMC Health-SUNO Nurse Scholars program to support full-time students with tuition-free enrollment at SUNO’s School of Nursing. Additional details about the LCMC Health-SUNO Nurse Scholars program, and other LCMC Health academic partnerships, will follow later this year.

LCMC Health is deeply committed to increasing and expanding access to comprehensive care for every patient served, and part of that commitment is diversifying the workforce. This February, as contributions of Black influencers throughout history are celebrated, LCMC Health aims to shape the future by making meaningful and significant investments to eliminate barriers to healthcare and bridge the gap of educational and professional disparities.