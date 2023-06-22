LCMC Health Expands Healthcare Professions Pipeline

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has announced the continued expansion of the Healthcare Professions Pipeline program, which now incluces 12 strategic partnerships with nine Louisiana educational institutions.

LCMC Health said the program represents a collaborative effort to address the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, improving access to quality healthcare services, and promoting diversity and inclusivity within the workforce. The health system aims to foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and the cultivation of talent across various healthcare disciplines.

“Three years ago, we all faced unchartered territory – a global pandemic – and the dedicated work of nurses gained national attention as healthcare workers were deemed heroes,” said Dr. Robin McGoey, LCMC Health chief academic officer and executive sponsor for the pipeline programs. “Unfortunately, healthcare heroism came at a great cost – nursing burnout and workforce shortages. As we strive to rebuild our workforce, LCMC Health has developed sustainable solutions by creating pipeline programs to produce quality healthcare workers for our hospitals while easing the financial burden for students.”

In 2021, LCMC Health launched the Healthcare Professions Pipeline with Chamberlain University, where the two organizations collaborated to launch LCMC Health’s Called-to-Care Scholars Program, the first-of-its-kind tuition-free nursing program to combat workforce shortages by providing qualified students an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Chamberlain University, in exchange for a work commitment at LCMC Health following graduation. The following year, LSU Health New Orleans, the LSU Foundation, and LCMC Health announced a partnership to launch the LSU-LCMC Health Nurse Scholars Program for eligible LSU nursing students who intend to pursue employment at LCMC Health. Earlier this month, LCMC Health hosted its first “Scholars Match Day” to place its first cohort of nurse scholar graduates from these two programs with an employment position at one of the LCMC Health hospitals.

As the Healthcare Professions Pipeline program continues to evolve, each partnership is taking shape with qualities that are unique to the needs of its academic partners and LCMC Health hospitals. In addition to Chamberlain University and LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, the program has expanded with ten additional partnerships underway including the following:

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University Nurse Anesthetist Scholars

Herzing University Sterile Processing Scholars

Herzing University Surgical Technology Scholars

LSU School of Allied Health Respiratory Therapy Scholars

LSU School of Allied Health Lab Technician Scholars

Southeastern Louisiana University Nurse Scholars

Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) Nurse Scholars

University of Holy Cross Nurse Scholars

University of Holy Cross Radiologic Technology Scholars

Xavier University Medical Scholars and Fellows

“LCMC Health is committed to advancing healthcare education and workforce development, and we have been fortunate to secure and build on amazing partnerships with strong academic programs that align with our vision for success,” said Allison Guste, LCMC Health VP of quality and nursing, “Together, we will cultivate the next generation of healthcare professionals and ensure the delivery of high-quality care for our communities and beyond.”