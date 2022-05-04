LCMC Health Celebrates National Nurses Week and New Program

LCMC Health kicks off National Nurses Week with a ribbon-cutting event for its Called-to-Care Scholars Program in collaboration with Chamberlain University. Students from LCMC Health’s program hold the opening ribbon to be cut by (L to R) Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer at the Louisiana Department of Health; Dr. Jennifer Couvillon, president of Chamberlin University New Orleans Campus; Greg Neilson, COO of LCMC Health; and Ruby Brewer, chief nursing officer at East Jefferson General Hospital.

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has announced plans to celebrate National Nurses Week and its Called-to-Care Scholars Program in collaboration with Chamberlain University. The New Orleans-based nonprofit health system will host a ribbon-cutting event to unveil a new headquarters for the LCMC Health Scholars Program at East Jefferson General Hospital and a pinning ceremony to recognize nursing students advancing to the next phase of clinical studies.

Last year, LCMC Health and Chamberlain University joined forces to help address the nursing shortage and nurse burnout due to the pandemic. As a result, LCMC Health established the Called-to-Care Scholars Program, an initiative designed to address demand by creating a pipeline of nurses committed to serving the community.

“Collaboration is key in healthcare and LCMC Health is proud of our alliance with Chamberlain University,” said Greg Feirn, CEO, LCMC Health, in a press release. “Nurses are the heart and soul of our hospitals, and we are excited to do our part by investing in the future of healthcare.”

LCMC Health’s Called-to-Care Scholars Program offers up to three years of full tuition coverage to eligible new students for Chamberlain’s 3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program. These scholars will commit to an employment pledge to LCMC Health upon graduating and passing the NCLEX-RN. In its first year, 120 students have been accepted into the program. Applications open on Monday, May 9 for the next cohort, which starts in September.

Chamberlain University, an Adtalem Global Education institution, said it is “committed to finding solutions to the workforce challenges that employer partners are facing, while offering opportunities for academic excellence, student success and lifelong learning.”

To learn more about the LCMC Health Called-to-Care Scholars Program or to apply, visit www.lcmchealth.org/chamberlain/.