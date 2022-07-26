LCMC Health Awarded American Cancer Society Transportation Grants

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has received American Cancer Society transportation grants for its hospitals totaling $83,000. The funds awarded will support patients with transportation assistance to and from healthcare facilities.

Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from appointments, often creating a financial and logistical burden. LCMC Health is receiving funding for four system hospitals to help relieve this burden:

Touro – $37,500

West Jefferson Medical Center – $17,500

East Jefferson General Hospital – $25,000

University Medical Center – $3,000

“LCMC Health strives every day to provide the best possible healthcare to our patients,” said John H. Stewart, IV, MD, founding director of the LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center. “Even under the best circumstances, our cancer patients are often too fatigued to travel or drive themselves to treatment each day. These incredible grants from the American Cancer Society will allow us to bring the proper tools and resources to our patients, particularly vulnerable populations in our community.”

An estimated 28,680 Louisiana residents will receive a cancer diagnosis this year. For many patients, getting to scheduled treatments may be one of their greatest roadblocks. As LCMC Health strives to increase access for patients to get the critical care needed, the American Cancer Society Community Transportation Grants provide support for individuals that need it most.

“Access to care is a serious challenge in our country with low-income families, people of color, and those living in rural communities suffering the most from disparities,” said Amy Williams, American Cancer Society strategic partnerships manager. “We are committed to collaborating with community partners to break down barriers and ensure high-quality cancer care because even the best treatments can’t work if a patient can’t get there.”

Since 2019, LCMC Health hospitals have received $123,000 in transportation grant funds from ACS. These grants offer patients and families reliable and safe transportation options to and from cancer-related treatment appointments.