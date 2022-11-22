LCMC Health Announces Partnerships to Address Cultural Competency

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has partnered with three local LGBTQ+ organizations: House of Tulip, LGBT Community Center of New Orleans, and the New Orleans Advocates for LGBTQ+ Elders.

The health system said it will educate staff by launching partner-led training focused on the best ways to engage with LGBTQ+ patients of all ages and backgrounds. This program will enhance communication with patients and the community and increase equitable experiences by eliminating barriers with customized training programs and hands-on community initiatives that create inclusive environments and improve outcomes.

“As a major community healthcare provider in the greater New Orleans area, we have a responsibility to advance equitable and inclusive care for all individuals and families. We play a special role in enhancing community experiences by training providers and staff with ways to offer competent, sensitive care to LGBTQ+ patients, while also ensuring our employees feel that same sense of inclusion,” said Dr. Toni Flowers, chief diversity and social responsibility officer for LCMC Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a need for culturally competent medical care and prevention services that are specific to the LGBTQ+ population. LCMC Health said it continues to integrate and elevate its standards and practices to address the needs of different communities impacted by disparities in healthcare, including those populations served by the three partnering organizations:

NOAGE provides LGBT Cultural Competency programs for healthcare and other service providers who serve LGBT older adults through trainings and workshops.

LGBT Community Center of New Orleans provides holistic referral services with an emphasis on equality and liberation and is committed to eradicating homophobia, transphobia, racism, and misogyny.

House of Tulip provides zero-barrier housing, case management, linkage to care, and community programs for trans and gender nonconforming individuals in need of a safe place to stay.

LCMC Health is also taking steps to establish a ranking on the healthcare equity index for the Human Rights Campaign, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization. Despite recent progress, the Human Rights Campaign reports that many LGBTQ+ individuals are still greatly impacted by violence, discrimination, and fear, particularly those that are trans, people of color, and HIV positive powerful movement for equality throughout the country. Implementing strong partnerships will support the specific needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

As an organization, LCMC Health strives to inspire positive change by fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion. By collaborating with local organizations, LCMC Health continues to strengthen local communities and amplify the voices of underserved populations.